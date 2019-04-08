Two governors among big fish on the EACC radar

The DPP last December sent back two anti-corruption commission files recommending prosecution of two governors, the Star has learnt.

On December 16, the EACC recommended that Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama be charged with abuse of office. But Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji returned the file and asked detectives to tie up the loose ends.

In its recommendations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said Nyagarama should be charged with irregularly hiring three chief officers.

In a report seen by the Star, the EACC says Nyagarama unilaterally appointed the three in disregard of the county public service board.

“Their names were forwarded to the county assembly for approval. They were later appointed and served as chief officers through appointment letters signed by the governor,” the report states.

They are in ICT, Education as well as Transport, Roads and Public Works.

The Eliud Wabukala-led commission on December 11 recommended the prosecution of Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja for forgery of academic papers.

“Investigations established that there were discrepancies in the documents attached to the self-declaration form submitted to the Commission and the records at Kenyatta University,” EACC says in its report to Parliament.

“It was established that the said aspirant engaged in acts of forgery, uttered false documents and contravened provisions of the Leadership and Integrity Act.”

Haji recommended further investigations against Samboja.

It has emerged that a major arrest is looming at the National Industrial Training Authority.

NITA officials allegedly paid Sh3.4 million irregularly as allowances to the authority’s chairman between July 2013 to February 2014.

The payments were authorised by senior officers at NITA, who also failed to ensure they had the requisite supporting documents, the report states.

Haji approved the prosecution on March 7.

The EACC report indicates that the DPP has approved prosecution against an assistant director of education in Embu county.

The official allegedly colluded with the School of Education Dean at Mount Kenya University to mislead the Education ministry that the suspect had completed a Master's degree.

This was in order to gain an edge over fellow candidates during a promotion interview.

Also under investigations is Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya managing director in the award of a contract for estate management.

The MD allegedly received some money from the finance manager unlawfully.

The EACC is also investigating claims that a former principal of Garissa University College earned double salary from the University of Nairobi and Garissa University.

The inquiry is for the period between February 2013 and November 2013.

The EACC is also investigating Kenya Pipeline over alleged irregular payment of Sh30 million to Redline Limited for the supply, installation and commissioning of three autotransformers.

“Investigations established that Redline Limited did not instal autotransformers neither did it commission any installation of the said autotransformers,” EACC says.

In addition to paying for the value of the autotransformers, KPC paid Redline Limited for the alleged "installation and commissioning of the said transformers" in the sum of Sh973,912.80.

The EACC report, which covers the period of October to December last year, shows that in the three months, the commission forwarded 39 files to the DPP.

Of these, Haji approved 18 cases for prosecution while 13 were returned for further investigations.