Uhuru's underwhelming address, Parliament dissolution, sick hospitals: Your Breakfast Briefing

The gloves are off and Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have said the onslaught on graft is meant to scuttle his 2022 bid.

They have, consequently, gone full throttle after DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji, appointees of President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he has said he has full confidence in in the war on corruption. Ruto and his supporters accuse the duo of being after him through targeting, arresting and charging his allies.

