Uhuru's underwhelming address, Parliament dissolution, sick hospitals: Your Breakfast Briefing

The gloves are off and Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have said the onslaught on graft is meant to scuttle his 2022 bid.
They have, consequently, gone full throttle after DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji, appointees of President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he has said he has full confidence in in the war on corruption. Ruto and his supporters accuse the duo of being after him through targeting, arresting and charging his allies.
Did Ruto attacks on anti-graft war cow Uhuru?
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s failure to crack the whip on graft suspects has triggered fury and critics say he has been beaten into submission by his relentless deputy William Ruto.
But Ruto’s allies, who have previously trashed the anti-graft war as a charade, were celebrating yesterday that Uhuru had finally begun reading from their script.
KRA intercepts Range Rover, BMW stolen from London
KRA has intercepted two concealed high-end vehicles which are believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.
In a statement on Friday, KRA said the Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5 were imported through the Port of Mombasa.
They were sealed in a 40-foot container on February 19, 2019 aboard MV, Maersk Brooklyn, which was from the UK.
Hospitals can make you sick
Don't stay in hospital a minute longer than necessary.
Many Kenyans are at risk of contracting infections at health facilities due to lack of basic sanitation and hygiene. There are also hospital-acquired infections.
World Health Organization says lack of water, sanitation, hygiene, improper handling of waste and improper sloppy cleaning services cause risk of infection in institutions go for healing.
Mudavadi's ANC suffers blow as House rejects plans to remove Osotsi
Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai has refused to revoke the expulsion of Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress party.
In a letter to the party dated April 3, 2019, Sialai says that it is important that the party leadership complies with section 103 and 105 of the Constitution before expelling the member.
Ugenya, Embakasi South by-elections rocked by hitches
Seven people were yesterday arrested in Ugenya and Embakasi South for allegedly participating in electoral malpractice in two by-elections characterised by a relatively low voter turn out.
In Embakasi South, four people were arrested for allegations of voter bribery.
