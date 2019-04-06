Ugenya, Embakasi South by-elections rocked by hitches

Seven people were yesterday arrested in Ugenya and Embakasi South for allegedly participating in electoral malpractice in two by-elections characterised by a relatively low voter turn out.

In Embakasi South, four people were arrested for allegations of voter bribery.

The remaining three were arrested for claims of trying to disrupt the by-election in Ugenya after they were found with crude weapons according to police reports.

The by-election further experienced a hitch in identification after some of the devices provided by the election body malfunctioned.

Embakasi South election pulled 15 aspirants who seek to fill in the sit that fell vacant after Supreme Court nullified the election of Julius Mawathe.

The ruling was made on December 21 last year on grounds that there was no evidence to support the results that the IEBC used to declare him the winner.

By midday of the Friday election, a spot check by the Star revealed that some polling stations had registered less than 30 per cent of voters.

Most businesses still remained open. The constituency has 150,314 registered voters in 221 polling stations.

In last year's general election, 100,000 voters turned up.

Sibling rivalry.

However, rivalry between ODM and Wiper stroked by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party dominated the by-elections with both candidates accusing the other of malpractice.

ODM decried foul play by their coalition affiliate and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Opposition party leaders are decrying electoral malpractice ranging from voter bribery to being denied agents manning their polling stations in Embakasi South while Wiper claims threats to its supporters to stop them from voting.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Mukuru Education Center, ODM aspirant Irshadali Sumra blamed IEBC for allowing some of his opponents' campaigners to act as presiding and deputy presiding officials who, by default, are expected to be neutral.

"How do we expect fairness in the exercise if all we are witnessing is voter bribery and malpractice?" Sumra posed.

He was backed by ODM secretary general and Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang.

However, Wiper candidate Julius Mawathe has denied engaging in any wrongdoing, saying the ODM candidate has sensed defeat and "is now using him as a scapegoat".

He boasts of having built roads, a dorm of 450 beds in Embakasi Girls' Secondary School, put a wall around Villa police post and also around Kwa Njenga Primary and given students bursaries within the short stint he served as MP.

"Embakasi South people are tired of their leaders' pants being pulled every time they try to make progress. Sumra was MP here and he did not live to the people's expectations so the gimmicks he is trying to pull already show he is sensing defeat," Mawathe told the Star on Friday.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, however, expressed confidence they would humiliate NASA affiliate parties' candidates.

Besides Sumra of ODM and Mawathe of Wiper, the other candidates include Roseline Awino (MTP), Ramesh Gorasia (DP), Urbanas Kalumba (PNU), Augustine Kavindu(GCK), Samuel Masaki (FPK), Zablon Minyonga (KNC) and Alexander Mulatya (MCC).

Others are Jairus Musyoka (GDDP), Enosh Nyakweba (KSC), Angela Nyalita (TAK), Enock Nyaribari (RLP), Peter Ogeta (PDU) and Credius Oigara (JFP).