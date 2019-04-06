Did Ruto attacks on anti-graft war cow Uhuru?

Otiende who is a close ally of Opposition chief Raila Odinga faulted the President, saying he can fire his Cabinet based on intelligence briefs alone.

“Unfortunately, I do not agree with the President. As a matter of fact, our intelligence knows a lot of things about a lot of people. They cannot prove them in court but the President has access to them,” protested Otiende.

He went on, “Nothing stops the President from firing a Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary or Chief Administrative Secretaries before they are charged in court because they serve at the discretion of the President. He himself has told us there is rot in the Cabinet, meaning he has the dossiers.”

Raila and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka have strongly endorsed Uhuru’s speech but some of their allies are reading from different scripts.

Among Wiper MPs who have faulted Uhuru’s anti-graft stand is Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

Gatundu North MP Francis Njenga aslo backed the President saying he affirmed that Kenya believes in the rule of law.

“We can’t prosecute people outside the law. We must stop the dehumanisation and politicisation of the war on corruption,” the MP said.

But despite failing to crack the whip, Uhuru expressed confidence in the country’s investigative agencies in what appeared to be a rebuke to Ruto and his allies.

“I remain confident in our investigative and prosecutorial institutions to diligently deliver justice on the strength of the evidence and in fidelity to the law,” Uhuru stated.

On Friday Wajir East MP Rashid Amin dismissed the President’s speech as below par and failing to meet the expectations of Kenyans.

“The President was lukewarm. He wasn’t clear, committed or decisive on his actions in the fight against corruption. He chose to repeat what he has been saying since 2013. The speech did not meet the threshold of the expectations of Kenyans,” the Jubilee MP said.

Siaya Woman Representative Christine Ombaka said the President did not provide clear measures he has put in place to deal with corruption.

“I was quite disappointed with the speech. It was really lukewarm. He should tell when the people will be arrested and how to recover assets stashed abroad,” the MP said.

“Suspects must step aside and allow investigations. That is one thing he needed to say.”

Kisumu Woman Representative Rose Nyamunga said the President’s address was good as it emphasised premium for the rule of law.

“It was fairly a good speech. Let us allow the law to take its course,” the MP said.

West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi supported the President’s position that graft suspects should only be pushed out of office once charged formerly in court.

“Nobody should be condemned unheard. Before one is charged you can’t purport to sack them,” the Ford Kenya MP told the Star.

Bomachoge Chache MP Alfa Miruka termed the President’s speech “empty rhetoric” that failed to address critical issues affecting Kenyans like hunger, unemployment and inflation.

“The President cannot dwell on corruption alone and then forget to make any reference to critical issues affecting Kenyans today. It would appear that the common man’s challenges are not Uhuru’s priorities,” the KNC MP said.

“The President cannot be talking about corruption only. While I support the anti-graft fight, it must not sweep under the carpet the plight of the common mwananchi,” the Ruto ally said.