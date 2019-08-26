Kenya oil exportation| Census official gang rape| Kibra MP by-election: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The census took off on Saturday with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto among the first to participate.
Kenyans registered different experiences from slowness of the exercise to complaints about being asked to divulge ID and passport numbers which raised concerns of invasion of privacy.
Among the worst incidents were the gang rape of an enumerator after she was dropped home after her first day at work as well as an attack in Mandera which killed at least three people.
Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna called for cooperation during the census which will end on August 31.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Uhuru to flag off Kenya’s first crude oil shipment
President Uhuru is expected to jet into Mombasa this morning for a series of official and unofficial business which will see him pitch camp in the Coastal county.
First, the head of state will lead the country into the oil-exporting league when he flags off the first ever shipment of 200,000 barrels of crude oil.
The vessel carrying the oil will be leaving the Mombasa port at mid-morning for Malaysia.
Ipoa probes senior Lamu cop for alleged assault on woman
The Independent Police Oversight Authority is probing an incident where a Deputy OCS of Lamu Port police station is said to have physically assaulted a woman on August 20.
Racheal Mwaura, 34, reported that the officer attacked her as she went about her duties.
The officer allegedly pushed Mwaura on the ground before biting off her left ear.
Marital differences at the heart of many suicides
It was a pleasantly chilly evening in Muchogomo village, Meru county, with farmers on their way back from weighing their tea leaves and tilling their land.
They are on a slow mode, chatting about events of the week, exhausted, subdued and numb as they walk back to their homes in a grateful and hopeful spirit for a fruitful new day.
The mood changes when someone says in a low tone that a neighbour had committed suicide. Gitonga Javan, a father and brother well known to residents, had taken his own life on his third attempt.
Candidates prepare for Kibra MP by-election
As the time ticks towards mini-polls to replace late Kibra MP Ken Okoth in Parliament, two factors are likely to define how the people in the informal settlement will cast their ballot.
The ‘outsider’ factor and modality of identifying a candidate in the Kibra by-elections are likely to shape the voting pattern in the November 7 vote.
Resorts focus on local market to revive tourism sector
Tourism players in Malindi and Watamu have expressed hope of full recovery of the sector in the wake of the high tourism season that began early this month.
Already, some resorts in the two towns have revealed positive projections with good bookings.
A spot check at some of the resorts showed that they have opened for business and are relying largely on the domestic market.