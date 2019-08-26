Kenya oil exportation| Census official gang rape| Kibra MP by-election: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The census took off on Saturday with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto among the first to participate.

Kenyans registered different experiences from slowness of the exercise to complaints about being asked to divulge ID and passport numbers which raised concerns of invasion of privacy.

Among the worst incidents were the gang rape of an enumerator after she was dropped home after her first day at work as well as an attack in Mandera which killed at least three people.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna called for cooperation during the census which will end on August 31.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.