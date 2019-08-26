IPOA ON CASE

Woman's ear bitten off, Lamu cop probed

Senior officer allegedly beat up the woman and injured her arm; motive not established

In Summary

• Woman said to have reported the attack at officer's station,  lodged a complaint with Ipoa three days later.

• Not clear whether he has been arrested, some reports indicate he is on the run. 

by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Racheal Mwaura speaks to the press
ASSAULT CLAIMS: Racheal Mwaura speaks to the press
Image: COURTESY

The Independent Police Oversight Authority is probing a deputy OCS who allegedly assaulted a woman and bit off her left ear.

The Deputy OCS of Lamu Port police station is said to have beaten up Racheal Mwaura on August 20 as she went about her business. No motive was given.

Police refused to divulge the name of the deputy CS who is said to be on the run. They did not disclose the woman's occupation.

 

Mwaura was allegedly pushed to the ground and beaten up. Her right arm was badly injured and her ear bitten off.

She is said to have reported the attack at the officer's station.

Mwaura lodged a complaint with Ipoa on August 23.

In a statement on August 24, Ipoa said a Rapid Response Unit was probing the assault.

Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori said, "We will investigate the allegations of assault, injury and any other misconduct against the officer and make recommendations for action if he is found culpable."

The victim's mother Teresia Mwaura called for justice saying Rachel was the sole breadwinner and has been unable to work.

“What happened is unfair and barbaric. How an officer can do that to a person, and a harmless woman for that matter, is shocking,” Teresia said.

 

Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia said investigations were underway. 

He said the attack was unwarranted especially coming from a man in uniform who is expected to protect wananchi. 

“The incident was reported at the port police station on the same day. The officer will be punished if found culpable. Such acts will not be tolerated, ” Macharia said.

It’s not clear whether the officer has been arrested with some reports indicating that he is on the run.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Woman ‘chops’ daughter’s fingers over cigarette theft

A 33-year-old woman was yesterday charged with cutting her 13-year-old daughter’s fingers for stealing her two cigarettes in Mwiki.Waitress Nancy ...
News
2 years ago

Woman proves two cops took bribe to fix her

Indian businessman hit her with a wine bottle, causing injuries to her left leg.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
26 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Census enumerator gang raped in Maseno
    12h ago Nyanza

  2. Sabina Chege: I was never De' Mathew's lover
    1d ago Central

  3. Let nobody come between us, De Mathew's wives say
    1d ago Central

  4. Census clerks find 400 deserted homes in Kerio Valley
    12h ago Rift Valley

  5. Tamco organisation to construct Sh.80 million building
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos