Woman's ear bitten off, Lamu cop probed

The Independent Police Oversight Authority is probing a deputy OCS who allegedly assaulted a woman and bit off her left ear.

The Deputy OCS of Lamu Port police station is said to have beaten up Racheal Mwaura on August 20 as she went about her business. No motive was given.

Police refused to divulge the name of the deputy CS who is said to be on the run. They did not disclose the woman's occupation.

Mwaura was allegedly pushed to the ground and beaten up. Her right arm was badly injured and her ear bitten off.

She is said to have reported the attack at the officer's station.

Mwaura lodged a complaint with Ipoa on August 23.

In a statement on August 24, Ipoa said a Rapid Response Unit was probing the assault.

Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori said, "We will investigate the allegations of assault, injury and any other misconduct against the officer and make recommendations for action if he is found culpable."

The victim's mother Teresia Mwaura called for justice saying Rachel was the sole breadwinner and has been unable to work.

“What happened is unfair and barbaric. How an officer can do that to a person, and a harmless woman for that matter, is shocking,” Teresia said.

Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia said investigations were underway.

He said the attack was unwarranted especially coming from a man in uniform who is expected to protect wananchi.

“The incident was reported at the port police station on the same day. The officer will be punished if found culpable. Such acts will not be tolerated, ” Macharia said.

It’s not clear whether the officer has been arrested with some reports indicating that he is on the run.

