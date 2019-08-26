Resorts focus on local market to revive tourism

Tourism players in Malindi and Watamu have expressed hopes of full recovery after the high tourism season began early this month.

Already, some resorts in the two towns have revealed positive projections with good bookings.

A spot check at some of the resorts showed that they have opened and are relying largely on the domestic market.

More tourists have been booked in Watamu compared to Malindi but investors are confident the sector will be revived.

On Sunday, there was a ceremony for the opening and rebranding Tamu Beach Resort and Spa formerly the Stephanie Sea House in Casuarina near the Exclusive Lion in the Sun.