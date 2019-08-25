Census to process to go on till 6am Monday - Oguna

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna has announced that Sunday's census exercise will go on overnight until Monday morning.

Oguna said that this is in order to give as many households as possible the opportunity to be enumerated.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the exercise is executed smoothly," Oguna said in a statement on Sunday evening.

He also urged Kenyans to cooperate with enumerators when they visit their homes.

Oguna further noted that Kenyans that the census exercise has been progressing well.

He added that the enthusiasm that has been demonstrated by Kenyans and their cooperation with enumerators has been outstanding.