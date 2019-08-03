Joho sued over debt, Okoth's final rites, Matiang'i's 2022 ambition: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Weekend's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
A fresh controversy has rocked Ken Okoth’s family as a second ‘wife’ emerged with his five-year-old son.
The Star has established that the woman, a Jubilee-nominated MCA, approached Okoth’s family on Tuesday evening and demanded that her son be recognised before his ‘father’ is interred.
The family was meeting on Tuesday at Silver Springs Hotel along Vallely Road with the ODM leadership to give funeral details.
The son, whose pictures with Okoth have been shared online, is well known among Okoth’s close circle and family members.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Joho sued for Sh2.5 million unpaid helicopter bills
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici have been sued over a Sh6 million debt they owe an air company.
Business Aircraft Management Ltd that operates as Flex Air Charters is demanding Sh2,534,768 and Sh3,886,387 from Joho and Ngirici respectively.
Court papers filed through lawyer Donald Kipkorir show that while the woman MP hired the chopper for campaigns during the 2017 general election, part of Joho’s flight was to attend Chris Brown concert in Mombasa.
Okoth's cremation on Saturday, no service in Kabondo
Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s body will be cremated on Saturday morning following a sudden change of plans.
The Star established the body will not be flown for viewing at his mother’s home in Kabondo Kasipul constituency, Homa Bay county, as earlier planned.
Only a few close friends and colleagues will join family members for the cremation at Kariokor.
DPP opposes Waititu bid to access office
The Director of Public Prosecutions has urged the High Court not to interfere with orders barring Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from accessing his office.
Through senior assistant Alexander Muteti, the DPP said the ruling was in line with the Constitution.
Muteti said the order granted by trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Tuesday did not amount to the removal of the governor from office.
Is Matiang'i plotting to vie for President in 2022?
Powerful Interior CS and ‘Super Minister’ Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i ‘s elevation and recent moves have triggered speculation he could be plotting a presidential bid in 2022.
Although ‘Mr. Fix-It’ Matiang’i has not declared any political ambitions, his high-profile engagements — and role in government — have exposed what some observers consider to be his deep desire for State House.
We could be back to the streets if handshake fails - MP Wandayi
The surprise rapprochement between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has proven transformative, turning allies into enemies and hitherto sworn enemies into loyalists.
Even as the secretly guarded deal between the two 2013 and 2017 fierce political rivals is demonised by some, as slowly but painfully driving a sharp sword through the heart of the ruling Jubilee Party, some acknowledge that the pact restored calm and de-charged political temperatures in the country.