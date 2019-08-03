Okoth's cremation on Saturday, no service in Kabondo

Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s body will be cremated on Saturday morning following a sudden change of plans.

The Star established the body will not be flown for viewing at his mother’s home in Kabondo Kasipul constituency, Homa Bay county, as earlier planned.

Only a few close friends and colleagues will join family members for the cremation at Kariokor.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the hurried decision was pushed by Okoth’s widow Monica after making a truce with Nairobi nominated MCA Anne Thumbi who had obtained orders to stop any burial or cremation plans.

The family is said to have expressed fears residents of Kabondo were planning to detain the body of the late legislator once it landed.

“They – mother and wife - have agreed on the way forward. They have agreed on quick disposal off the body,” said the family source.

“Going home tomorrow (Saturday) is out of the question.”

The move has thrown into confusion preparations already in top gear at the MP's mother’s home in Kabondo.