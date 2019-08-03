Okoth's cremation on Saturday, no service in Kabondo

•Only few close friends, colleagues will join close family members for the cremation exercise at Kariokor
•Okoth's widow Monica agrees with MP's secret lover Anne to drop case
Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s body will be cremated on Saturday morning following a sudden change of plans.
The Star established the body will not be flown for viewing at his mother’s home in Kabondo Kasipul constituency, Homa Bay county, as earlier planned.
Only a few close friends and colleagues will join family members for the cremation at Kariokor.
A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the hurried decision was pushed by Okoth’s widow Monica after making a truce with Nairobi nominated MCA Anne Thumbi who had obtained orders to stop any burial or cremation plans.
The family is said to have expressed fears residents of Kabondo were planning to detain the body of the late legislator once it landed.
“They – mother and wife - have agreed on the way forward. They have agreed on quick disposal off the body,” said the family source.
“Going home tomorrow (Saturday) is out of the question.”
The move has thrown into confusion preparations already in top gear at the MP's mother’s home in Kabondo.
Already, Homa Bay county government had brought tents and chairs in readiness for the Saturday event.
All MPs through a check off system were contributing Sh10,000 towards the funeral preparations while Luo MPs under their grouping Duol had donated at least Sh20,000 each to give their colleague a befitting funeral.
On Thursday, Ann Thumbi secured orders barring Okoth’s wife and mum from burying or cremating the body until they recognise her five-year-old son she said was fathered by the MP.
However, the parties including Okoth’s family lawyers informed the court that they had come to an amicable agreement.
Lawyer Dastan Omari told senior principal magistrate Grace Mmasi said that they had brought a consent to court.
Mmasi adopted the consent by the parties and praised them for using mediation to resolve the case.
The first thing agreed was the issue of DNA tests to determine paternity of the boy. The family agreed to give samples of Okoth’s body for analysis.
“Muthoni and Okoth’s family through their appointed licensed pathologists be at liberty to obtain a DNA sample of the late MP by 4pm Friday, whereafter the cremation of the Okoth may proceed in accordance with his wishes,” the consent reads in part.
Okoth's widow and mum have also allowed Muthoni’s son to participate in the final rites of his father as requested.
Speaking outside the court after the fruitful events, both parties said they were happy that they were able to agree in order to allow the MP to rest.
Omari said Muthoni loved Okoth so much and would want him cremated or buried but her main issue was her son being recognised.
She does not want any property from the family but for her son to be allowed to bury his dad whom he was fond of.
ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said there had never been any dispute from the start and they have consented to the DNA samples to be taken and the boy to attend the final rites.
Earlier before the parties agreed, a fiery Sifuna faulted Muthoni for moving to court when there was never a dispute.
The ODM secretary general claimed that it was Muthoni who had initially refused the DNA test when the MP's family asked in the last three years.
He added that Muthoni was welcome at the funeral but only as a guest until the DNA results are out. From there everything else including the boy’s school fees and other needs would be catered for.
Sifuna said that because of tight timelines they would not be able to take the body to Kasipul Kabondo as they had earlier planned but he will proceed with cremation in Nairobi.