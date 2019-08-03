Is Matiang'i plotting to vie for President in 2022?

Powerful Interior CS and ‘Super Minister’ Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i ‘s elevation and recent moves have triggered speculation he could be plotting a presidential bid in 2022.

Although ‘Mr. Fix-It’ Matiang’i has not declared any political ambitions, his high-profile engagements — and role in government — have exposed what some observers consider to be his deep desire for State House.

He is considered the third most powerful man in the Jubilee government after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Matiang’i has as well shown he’s formidable, competent and effective. As Education CS, he introduced reforms and dramatically reduced cheating, so much so, that exam scores plummeted countrywide. Students, parents, teachers, famous schools and unions howled. There were very few As compared to previous exams.

Matiang’i didn’t budge.

In January President Uhuru Kenyatta put Interior CS Mtiang’i in charge of the monitoring and implementation of all national development projects, something DP Ruto cherished.

The Star has learnt that Matiang’i is quietly assembling a political war chest.

“There is a possibility that Matiang’i has presidential ambitions. There is a likelihood that he will be in the 2022 political matrix,” Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka said.

Onyonka, who left Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, told the Star that the CS is seeking the Kisii community’s backing for 2022.

The minister has already launched what some observers say is a strategic plan to win hearts and minds.

The CS has embarked on a plan to first consolidate his Kisii backyard as a bargaining chip.

The former University of Nairobi Linguistics lecturer is reportedly positioning himself to be handshake compromise presidential candidate to take on DP Ruto.

Tenacious Ruto has huge ambitions but is said to not see eye to eye with Matiang’i.

Should he run, Matiang’i might be Ruto’s biggest headache, if President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decide to endorse him.

Onyoka said Kenya’s political landscape is largely tribal, a factor that has forced Matiang’i to start rallying his community.

According to Jubilee’s reported 2013 pact, Uhuru was to rule for 10 years, paving the way for Ruto to govern for two terms, an arrangement that could take the ruling party’s reign to 2032.

However, after the March 9, 2018, handshake, suspicions and tension have been rife in Jubilee, triggering the emergence of the Kieleweke and Tangatanga camps.

Kieleweke is an anti-Ruto camp mainly comprising Raila and Uhuru supporters, while Tangatanga backs Ruto’s bid to succeed Uhuru.

The widening cracks in the ruling party have raised concerns over the implementation of the 2013 political pact that brought about realignments — perhaps more correctly fractures and fissures.

Ruto’s allies have accused Raila of using the handshake to disrupt Jubilee succession plan and position himself as Uhuru’s favourite successor.

Raila denies that, saying their deal involves addressing the country’s endemic problems, including corruption and tribalism.

Observers say if Matiang’i becomes the handshake compromise candidate, then he might be the masterstroke that could dash Ruto’s hopes of succeeding Uhuru.

The minister enjoys close ties with both President Kenyatta and Raila.

“He (Matiang’i) might be Raila’s compromise presidential candidate in 2022. Given that he comes from Nyanza, he must be positioning himself to be a politician first,” political analyst Wambira Kabianga said.

Matiang’i chairs the powerful Cabinet subcommittee on the National Development Implementation and Communication Committee, an elevation that makes him the supervisor of his colleagues., a ‘super minister’.

The CS has also been mandated by the President to be chairing weekly Cabinet meetings, a responsibility seen as an endorsement of Matiang’i’s leadership style and track record.

Analysts say Matiang’i could be positioning himself for bigger things.

Uhuru has already declared that his 2022 choice would shock Kenyans, rattling Ruto and splitting the race wide open. He recently said he doesn’t care who will be elected in 2022, a coded message politicians say targets the restless Ruto.

“The person who will be elected would be elected. It’s God who knows. Me I don’t mind,” Uhuru said while presiding over the opening of Bidco Industrial Park on July 25.

Uhuru’s statements have exposed the intrigues roiling the succession and indicted he just might deny Ruto a real shot at 2022.

The uncertainty surrounding Jubilee and the growing influence of the handshake, have given Matiang’i a solid opening to position himself as a player.