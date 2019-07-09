Ruto declaration on 2022, No to Waki list, More cash for Sciences: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time told off President Uhuru Kenyatta over the 2022 presidential campaigns, the clearest signal yet that the two are poles apart.
Ruto said in Kalenjin that there is no problem planning for his 2022 presidential run, contradicting Uhuru who has time and again called on him to stop early campaigns and concentrate on nation-building.
He said even Christians prepare for the second coming of Jesus, yet they do not know the day nor the hour. He spoke in Eldama-Ravine on Sunday during a fundraiser for 35 churches.
Secondary students to be funded based on subjects
The government wants to change how it finances secondary school education by abolishing uniform capitation and instead focussing on subject costs.
This would mean that students taking STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and maths — would get better funding than those taking other subjects, hence, their schools would receive more funds.
Court refuses to compel AG to reveal contents of Waki envelope
The Attorney General won't be compelled to disclose the contents of the secret Waki envelope containing the names of suspected key perpetrators of the 2007-08 post-election violence.
High Court judges Kanyi Kimondo, Roselyn Aburili and John Onyiego said there was no proof the AG ever received the sealed envelope.
The three-judge bench also held that the petitioner in the case did not prove that they requested for the information and that the AG declined to supply it.
Crackdown on street children in CBD to continue, says City Hall
Some 450 street children have been enrolled in school after City Hall removed them from the Central Business District.
Another 250 have been reunited with their families, according to a report of the Education, Social Services and Gender department.
Blue economy: Uhuru launches Maritime Academy in Mombasa
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday commissioned the Kenya Maritime academy in Mombasa with a view to foster the growing demand for sea fearers in the country.
Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda formed the East African shipping line which held the market share of 11 per cent at its highest before being dissolved in 1980.
Kengen to add 250MW to national grid in two years
Kengen is set to increase electricity contribution to the national grid by over 200MW in the next two years.
Under the plan, the power producer will add 165 megawatts to the grid by the end of the year from the ongoing Olkaria V power project and another 83.3 megawatts by 2021.