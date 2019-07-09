Secondary students to be funded based on subjects

The government wants to change how it finances secondary school education by abolishing uniform capitation and instead focussing on subject costs.

This would mean that students taking STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and maths — would get better funding than those taking other subjects, hence, their schools would receive more funds.

These subjects require more and costlier equipment and facilities, such as laboratory equipment, than subjects such as history, sociology and economics.

Each learner would be funded based on the subjects under the new curriculum through a system called Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC).

The DUC system is more applicable to secondary schools as the new curriculum allows learners to begin specialisation at senior secondary under the new curriculum.

The pathways are STEM, arts and sports science, and social sciences.

The proposal, the second version of the document, is before Parliament's Education committee and must be adopted by the House and assented to by the President.

If adopted, it will mark a departure from the current practice whereby every student is allocated a flat Sh22,244 per year under Free Day Secondary Education.

It is one of Education CS Prof George Magoha's options to solve the financing problems and resource gaps in schools that undermine learning.

It borrows heavily from the university financing model of funding whereby the government funds students strictly using enrollment numbers and the courses they take.

The proposals details are in the 'Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2019' sent to Parliament and seen by the Star. It is a blueprint that will anchor the implementation of the new curriculum. Financing secondary education is especially interesting.

"To enhance financing in education, training and research, the government will ..establish secure and sustainable funding mechanisms by developing the differentiated unit cost model at all levels of education and training," the paper reads.

The new approach will consider the operational and maintenance costs of subjects, including staff and facility costs.

The main focus will be secondary school.