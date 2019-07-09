Ruto to Uhuru: Don't gag us on 2022 plans

Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time told off President Uhuru Kenyatta over the 2022 presidential campaigns, the clearest signal yet that the two are poles apart.

Ruto said in Kalenjin that there is no problem planning for his 2022 presidential run, contradicting Uhuru who has time and again called on him to stop early campaigns and concentrate on nation-building.

He said even Christians prepare for the second coming of Jesus, yet they do not know the day nor the hour. He spoke in Eldama-Ravine on Sunday during a fundraiser for 35 churches.

“You plan for today and the future … And that is why when we go for these public rallies, they [MPs] say we are in Jubilee and organised for tomorrow. Is there a problem with that?” Ruto asked amid cheers.

He further asked: “Do you know the date of going to heaven? But you have faith that we are going to heaven? So with this 2022 which we know the date, the week and the month, is there a problem when we plan?”

This was the clearest signal that the DP and his brigade are not about to desist from early campaigns, which has drawn the President’s ire.

While addressing the Akorino Annual Convention at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi mid-last month, an angry Uhuru read the riot act to Ruto’s allies, calling them crooks and promising to firmly deal with them.

“If you are a mheshimiwa, go back to the grassroots and build schools and connect people to power with the money you are given. Stop going around telling us how you are going to rise to power. There is nowhere you will go without these people,” Uhuru said.

On Sunday, Ruto also assured his Kalenjin base that he is prepared for the 2022 presidential contest. “No one should ever threaten or mislead you. Instead, we should unite so we can take over the leadership of this country.”

The DP, who has been presiding over fundraisers almost every weekend, is believed to have a massive financial war chest to finance his presidential bid in 2022.

He maintains that the fundraisers are part of discharging his duties as the Deputy President. He does not tire off those opposed to his frequent countrywide tours to "initiate development projects".

The DP confidently assured Jubilee supporters that his working relationship with Uhuru is intact and that nothing will come between them.

“What you see me doing is discharging the duties of a Deputy President and I'm working hard so that in the days ahead, people will not say there was this Kalenjin who was given a job and he slept on it. That is why I'm working hard,” he said.

He told his opponents to stop investing in propaganda and cheap political rumours and consider finding something beneficial for themselves and transforming the economy of the country.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen told the function that he was holding brief for the “absentee” Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who "is busy relaxing in Nairobi".

The senator said Kalenjins are ready to field a presidential candidate in 2022.

Gideon, from the same region and community, is also expected to be in the race to the State House.

“But we know that we got a tedious task ahead of us. We know by the end of the day two bulls cannot exist in one shed,” Murkomen said.

He hinted that Uhuru and Ruto were secretly planning to have the Jubilee government extended. Their relationship is still intact, he said.

“What you see us talking on televisions is just small otherwise the two top leaders have spoken and agreed,” Murkomen said.