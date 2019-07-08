Blue economy: Uhuru launches Maritime Academy in Mombasa

• Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda formed the East African shipping line which held the market share of 11 per cent at its highest before being dissolved in 1980.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday commissioned the Kenya Maritime academy in Mombasa with a view to foster the growing demand for sea fearers in the country.
During the launch, the President reiterated his government plan to revive the shipping line.
“ The revival of the Kenya shipping line will enable Kenya to benefit from the regional and global maritime transport value chain for over 90 per cent of Kenya foreign trade is dependent on maritime transport.” President Kenyatta
Uhuru also said that taking part in our own maritime transport service will enhance the contribution of the sector to the national economy making the cost of Kenya’s goods more competitive
The President also noted that despite the ever-growing demand and opportunities in the sea fearer jobs, Kenyan sea fearers have lacked the opportunities to get sea time, a pre-requisite for serving on ships.
Through the academy, the government aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya and the region to meet the needs of the emerging blue economy sector.
Bandari Maritime Academy will provide advanced education and training to appropriately qualified candidates, leading to the award of diplomas and certificates and other such qualifications.
The President also reiterated that the agreement signed with a Mediterranean shipping company will offer opportunities for Kenyan youths by providing about 3,000 jobs with every year as well as 1,500 sea time slots for Kenyan youths.
The President also insisted that the pact signed the shipping line will see Kenyan National Shipping line will gain access to more than 500 ports globally.
The commissioning of the Bandari Maritime academy follows the academy being identified as a Centre for accelerated development in maritime training research and skills development in the blue economy.
“The academy is expected to become a top supplier for world-class sea fearers for shipping lines all over the world,” Uhuru said.
According to Uhuru, the academy will also partner with Utalii college, the Kisumu maritime centre to establish training arrangements with the Mediterranean shipping academy in Naples, Italy.
The President also expressed his confidence in the talented young people in the maritime academy adding that the 16 sea fearers flagged off last November have gone on to become a source of pride for the Nation.
The president also flagged off 62 sea fearers during the launch, adding the total number of flagged sea fearers to 78 and out of the 119 that have been recruited by the Mediterranean shipping company so far 40 of which have already been assigned ships by the company.