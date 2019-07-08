Blue economy: Uhuru launches Maritime Academy in Mombasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday commissioned the Kenya Maritime academy in Mombasa with a view to foster the growing demand for sea fearers in the country.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda formed the East African shipping line which held the market share of 11 per cent at its highest before being dissolved in 1980.

During the launch, the President reiterated his government plan to revive the shipping line.

“ The revival of the Kenya shipping line will enable Kenya to benefit from the regional and global maritime transport value chain for over 90 per cent of Kenya foreign trade is dependent on maritime transport.” President Kenyatta

Uhuru also said that taking part in our own maritime transport service will enhance the contribution of the sector to the national economy making the cost of Kenya’s goods more competitive

The President also noted that despite the ever-growing demand and opportunities in the sea fearer jobs, Kenyan sea fearers have lacked the opportunities to get sea time, a pre-requisite for serving on ships.

Through the academy, the government aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya and the region to meet the needs of the emerging blue economy sector.