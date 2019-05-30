Waititu bail woes, Waiguru hospital crisis, MPs target gamblers: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
MPs are wagering they can dissuade Kenyans from joining the betting craze with a proposed law introducing tough tax measures and minimum bets to regulate the industry.
The Gaming Bill 2019, which was published on Tuesday, sets hefty licensing fees for companies seeking to set up base in Kenya and raises the minimum amount of a bet.
Waititu case magistrate in trouble with EACC
A Kiambu magistrate who issued orders against the arrest of besieged Governor Ferdinand Waititu may find himself in trouble following a complaint by the anti-graft agency.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says Brian Khaemba issued the orders while on sick off, demonstrating that he could be having an interest in the Waitutu case.
Strike disrupts health services in Kirinyaga
Health services in all public hospitals in Kirinyaga were paralysed on Wednesday after health workers walked off the job to protest what they called deplorable working conditions and poor sanitation.
Central Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union secretary general Gor Goody said the health workers will not resume duties until the county meets their demands.
State withholds Sh800m for hungry children
The school feeding programme in nine counties is in crisis, it has virtually collapsed for lack of food and money.
Pupils in poor arid and semi-arid regions are dropping out for lack of energy to trek miles for an education.
The state has not released the urgently needed Sh800 million so schools can buy food. This follows the exit last year of the World Food Programme, the biggest donor.
Echesa: Just tell me why you sacked me
Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa rose from grass to grace and then back in quite a short time and at the young age of 35.
He was a political activist, first serving as PNU coordinator in Mumias then later as ODM National Youth Leader before he joined Jubilee just before the 2017 General Election.
In January 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to the Cabinet, where served for only 13 months before he was fired.
Kenya’s debt to GDP ratio shrinks marginally - IMF report
Kenya’s total debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio has marginally dropped, despite the country’s increasing appetite for loans.
The latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook report shows that the ratio narrowed to 55.5 per cent in April from a high of 57.1 per cent in December.