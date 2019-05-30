MPs in fresh bid to tame betting craze

MPs are wagering to see if they can dissuade Kenyans from joining the betting craze with a proposed law introducing tough tax measures and minimum bets to regulate the industry.

The Gaming Bill 2019, which was published on Tuesday, sets hefty licensing fees for companies seeking to set up base in Kenya and raises the minimum amount of a bet.

For the first time, betting firms in the country will be required to pay Sh100 million for gaming securities, to serve as a cushion to gamblers should the betting firms refuse to pay a ‘windfall’.

This is in addition to an annual licence fee of Sh30 million.

Currently, firms operating public gaming (casinos) pay a Sh1 million application fee, Sh3 million licence fee, Sh500,000 annual licence and Sh25,000 for licence renewal.

In a new strategy to reduce the number of young gamblers, the Bill proposes that the minimum bet is Sh50. Currently, one can bet with Sh1 through some betting firms such as betPawa.

Royal Media's Shabiki allows gamblers to spend Sh20, with a possibility of winning a Sh20 million jackpot.

However, at least Sh100 is required to place a jackpot bet with SportPesa.

The Bill, due to be tabled when Parliament reconvenes next week, will further restrict Kenyans’ access to foreign gaming sites.

The move is also meant to retain cash within the Kenyan economy, instead of giving it away to foreign firms.