Raila revamping ODM, JKIA Sh4.3bn greenfields loss, Ruto’s number two: Your Breakfast Briefing

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has embarked on a plan to salvage his ODM political machine after an explosive internal report delivered a damning verdict on its bleak future.

The report says that among other problems, ODM's three top organs have dealt it a staggering blow through deliberately bungled party primaries that left the party "bleeding".

Offended by revelations that ODM could be on its "deathbed", Raila has formed a three-member panel to devise a rescue strategy to steady the party as he lays the ground for the 2022 polls.

