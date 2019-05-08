Raila revamping ODM, JKIA Sh4.3bn greenfields loss, Ruto’s number two: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
Opposition chief Raila Odinga has embarked on a plan to salvage his ODM political machine after an explosive internal report delivered a damning verdict on its bleak future.
The report says that among other problems, ODM's three top organs have dealt it a staggering blow through deliberately bungled party primaries that left the party "bleeding".
Offended by revelations that ODM could be on its "deathbed", Raila has formed a three-member panel to devise a rescue strategy to steady the party as he lays the ground for the 2022 polls.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Puzzled governors tell Treasury to explain budget mess
Governors have blamed the National Treasury for the "bizarre" expenditure indicated in their financial statements.
The Council of Governors says the items captured were not in their approved budgets.
The governors have formed a multi-stakeholder technical committee to unravel the spending puzzle. It is chaired by the Controller of Budget and comprises CoG, the National Treasury and the Auditor General.
MPs propose Speaker Muturi as Ruto’s running mate in 2022
Some Mt Kenya legislators have asked Deputy President William Ruto to pick National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as his 2022 running mate.
The lawmakers, fronted by Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, said Mt Kenya region will fully support Ruto if he picks Muturi as his running mate.
Muturi, according to them, has not been implicated in any corruption and has a wealth of experience gained in public service for many years.
How Kibaki-Raila conflict caused Sh4.3bn JKIA project loss
The frosty relationship between the ODM and PNU wings of the Grand Coalition government has put Kenyans at risk of losing Sh4.3 billion in a stalled JKIA project.
Fresh details emerged on Tuesday of how miscommunication among senior officials in President Mwai Kibaki's Cabinet exposed Kenyans to the loss involving the Greenfield Terminal.
City Hall budgets Sh205m for revenue collection system
City Hall has allocated Sh205 million to set up its own Integrated County Revenue Management System.
JamboPay's extended contracted ended at midnight on Monday.
The company will, however, continue to collect funds during the transition period according to ICT chief officer Halkano Waqo
City Hall has set aside Sh191 million for e-payments and Sh14 million for the Business Intelligent system.
MPs oppose reduction of age limit of imported cars
MPs on Tuesday dismissed Trade minister Peter Munya’s proposal to reduce to five years starting July, the age limit of imported used cars of more than 1500cc.
Trade committee chairman Kanini Kega described the proposal as a "wayside declaration which has no backing in law".
The Kieni legislator said the status quo remains until the Cabinet secretary follows due process of making the policy work.