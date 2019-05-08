MPs propose Speaker Muturi as Ruto’s running mate in 2022

Some Mt Kenya legislators have asked Deputy President William Ruto to pick National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as his 2022 running mate.

The lawmakers, fronted by Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, said Mt Kenya region will fully support Ruto if he picks Muturi as his running mate.

Muturi, according to them, has not been implicated in any corruption and has a wealth of experience gained in public service for many years.

[Muturi was, however, charged with soliciting for a Sh1 million bribe in 1997 when he was a senior resident magistrate. He was acquitted, but the Judicial Service Commission did not reinstate him.]

The MPs were speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony for Manyatta MP John Muchiri. Njagagua said Speaker Muturi would be ahead of the pack of those eyeing the No 2 slot in Ruto’s presidential bid. Ruto attended the function.

Njagagua was supported by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw'a, who noted that Embu county has faithfully supported past regimes and should be considered for the running mate position.

"Embu county residents cannot be taken for granted. They supported Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, [Daniel] Moi and [Mwai] Kibaki’s regimes and overwhelmingly voted for the Jubilee government. What Embu people will decide is what we shall go by," Ichungw'a said.

Tharaka Nithi MP Murugara Gitonga said he will speak to Senator Kithure Kindiki who is also eyeing the No 2 position, to allow Muturi to be Ruto's running mate.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire noted that 2022 is the time for Mt Kenya to reward Ruto for supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta for two terms. In response to the MPs’ proposal, Ruto said Jubilee Party will decide who will be the flagbearer for every seat when the time comes.

The DP agreed that Muturi has a wealth of experience as he was the Chief Whip when they were the leaders of the opposition and urged the lawmakers to support him fully to work for the people of Kenya as Speaker in the remaining years.

‘JB’, as Muturi is popularly known, was first elected to the National Assembly in a 1999 by-election to represent Siakago constituency on a Kanu ticket after the death of Silas Ita.

In 2002 he defended his seat and was appointed in various House committees.

Other MPs at the ceremony were Alice Wahome (Kandara), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Erick Muchangi (Runyenjes), Gichohi Mwangi, Njeru Ndwiga (Embu Senator) and more than 10 Embu MCAs.