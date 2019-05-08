2022: Raila in new bid to salvage ODM

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has embarked on a plan to salvage his ODM political machine after an explosive internal report delivered a damning verdict on its bleak future.

The report says that among other problems, ODM's three top organs have dealt it a staggering blow through deliberately bungled party primaries that left the party "bleeding".

Offended by revelations that ODM could be on its "deathbed", Raila has formed a three-member panel to devise a rescue strategy to steady the party as he lays the ground for the 2022 polls.

The team is comprises nominated senator Judy Pareno, Nyando MP Jared Okelo and ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen.

The team has three weeks to draft a plan to save the party from itself. It will table its report to the National Executive Committee by at a retreat early next month.

Its mandate is to review the process of party nominations and propose the best ways to implement recommendations in the report.

For the first time in five years, ODM is also biting the bullet and preparing for genuine party grassroots elections next year.

"The NEC also gave the nod for secretary general Edwin Sifuna and the National Secretariat to start the preparations for grassroots elections next year (2020) as provided by the party Constitution," Communications director Philip Etale announced.

ODM's national election was violently disrupted in 2014.

However, the inclusion of Secretariat head Oduor Ong’wen and Pareno in the three-member panel has caused jitters. The Secretariat and National Election Board chaired by Pareno have been indicted in the same report for being part of the mess at Orange House.

Although once seen as a behemoth like South Africa’s ANC juggernaut, ODM's future look grim.

In the damning report tabled before the powerful National Executive Committee on Monday, the task force headed by Catherine Mumma identified a litany of problems bedevilling the 14-year-old outfit.