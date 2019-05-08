How Kibaki-Raila conflict caused Sh4.3bn JKIA project loss

The frosty relationship between the ODM and PNU wings of the Grand Coalition government has put Kenyans at risk of losing Sh4.3 billion in a stalled JKIA project.

Fresh details emerged on Tuesday of how miscommunication among senior officials in President Mwai Kibaki's Cabinet exposed Kenyans to the loss involving the Greenfield Terminal.

The loss followed the termination of the Sh64 billion tender awarded to two Chinese firms — Anhui Construction Engineering Group and China Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation — to construct the Greenfield Terminal.

Members of the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee have summoned governors Francis Kimemia of Nyandarua and Embu’s Martin Wambora to shed light on the problem.

Wambora was Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chairman at that time.

Kimemia issued communication contradicting the board’s position that the project be cancelled.

The committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir warned that taxpayers may lose more money should the contractor seek damages following the terminated tender.

The terminal construction project was cancelled in March 2016 by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, citing non-viability. Grass has overgrown the site.

But when KAA officials led by managing director Johnny Andersen faced MPs yesterday, it was revealed that the office of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga warned against the venture, saying it was untenable.

The ex-PM, through former Transport PS Cyrus Njiru, wrote to KAA in November 2011, warning against the contract prior to it being awarded to the Chinese firms.

The PS asked KAA to stop the tendering process as there was no money to implement the project, however, the tendering committee proceeded to issue the award to the Chinese firms the following month.

The board, then chaired by Wambora, later advised the Tender committee to terminate the contract after it became untenable.

Then-KAA managing director Stephen Gichuki opposed the termination as was decided by the Tender committee in April 2012.

Former AG Githu Muigai, in his advisory to the MD who had sought his advice, said the tender cancellation was likely to attract a lawsuit since an agreement had been reached with the airports' authority.