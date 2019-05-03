Governors risk arrest, Waititu bizarre spending, Anti-Ruto meeting : Your breakfast briefing

Good morning,

Kenya Airways cumulative loses over the past six years now stands at Sh 89.3 billion following the release of its latest results.

On Tuesday, the airline announced yet another net loss Sh5.9 billion from Sh5.1 billion for the year ended December 2018 . The loss before tax was Sh7.6 billion from Sh6.4 billion 2017.

This even after undertaking a massive debt restructuring plan in 2017 that was expected to bring the airline back to profitability.

