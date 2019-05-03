Governors risk arrest, Waititu bizarre spending, Anti-Ruto meeting : Your breakfast briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
Kenya Airways cumulative loses over the past six years now stands at Sh 89.3 billion following the release of its latest results.
On Tuesday, the airline announced yet another net loss Sh5.9 billion from Sh5.1 billion for the year ended December 2018 . The loss before tax was Sh7.6 billion from Sh6.4 billion 2017.
This even after undertaking a massive debt restructuring plan in 2017 that was expected to bring the airline back to profitability.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Seven governors on EACC radar
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is tightening the noose around seven governors, with a high profile county chief from Mt Kenya likely to be arrested next week.
EACC Chief Twalib Mbarak is revitalizing Integrity Centre. Specially trained anti-fraud detectives have been deployed to sniff sleaze in the devolved units.
"This team is working with various informers in the counties and are scrutinizing every tender and checking if there was value for money in past contracts. They are also helping profile those used as a conduit to loot and hide money stolen from county coffers," an EACC source told the Star.
Waititu faces arrest over bizzare spending
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu could be arrested for bizarre and unauthorised spending totalling billings of shillings.
The Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showed that Waitutu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.
"We have given Waititu 45 days to explain these expenses to the Auditor General who will undertake a special audit and get back to us, said Moses Kajwang, chairman of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments committee.
Press freedom reels under new forms of censorship
Commercial interests, partisanship, social media and political ownership of news outlets are the greatest threat to media freedom in Kenya, players in the sector say.
As the World Press Freedom Day is marked today, news consumers, rights activists, media trainers and practitioners point to soft censorship as the latest means used by entities to whip the media into compliance.
Belief in witchcraft hinders treatment of epilepsy
The widespread belief that epilepsy is caused by witchcraft has made many people in Kitui live with the treatable condition for a lifetime, a county medical official has said.
Allan Owino, Kitui county director of health, said it was regrettable that although epilepsy is a treatable medical condition that can be well managed through drugs, many patients seek the help of witchdoctors to no avail.
What anti-Ruto group discussed in city meeting
Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto on Wednesday met a section of Rift Valley politicians opposed to Deputy President William Ruto.
The meeting is seen as a scheme by the group to strengthen Chama cha Mashinani party ahead of 2022.
Rutto and the group met at Gracia Gardens hotel in Nairobi where they are said to have discussed a range of issues facing the country and the “interest of the Kalenjin community”.