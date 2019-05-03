Waititu faces arrest over bizarre spending

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu could be arrested for bizarre and unauthorised spending totalling billings of shillings.

The Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showed that Waitutu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.

"We have given Waititu 45 days to explain these expenses to the Auditor General who will undertake a special audit and get back to us, said Moses Kajwang, chairman of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments committee.

Yesterday he told the Star, "If there is no credible explanation, we will ask Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to investigate and prosecute those involved in what looks like a clear case of theft of public funds."

Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, told the senators that he was unaware of the improper expenditures and equally shocked. He suggested the items had been "sneaked" into the audit report.

Waititiu claimed that the document “could have been a misuse of the National Government template in the Treasury for Kiambu County”.

Senators were not convinced.

According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Sh973 million for State House Affairs (Co-ordination of State House functions).

State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita denied there's a shared budget with Kiambu county.

"Just for the record, State House does not share any budgets with the County Government of Kiambu," Waita tweeted.