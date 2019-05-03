Seven governors on EACC radar

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is tightening the noose around seven governors, with a high profile county chief from Mt Kenya likely to be arrested next week.

EACC Chief Twalib Mbarak is revitalizing Integrity Centre. Specially trained anti-fraud detectives have been deployed to sniff sleaze in the devolved units.

"This team is working with various informers in the counties and are scrutinizing every tender and checking if there was value for money in past contracts. They are also helping profile those used as a conduit to loot and hide money stolen from county coffers," an EACC source told the Star.

Counties are seen as the new bastions of graft in Kenya. The Star has established that an outspoken governor from Central Kenya could be arrested as early as next week.

The man has been on a property acquisition spree and is said to have become an overnight multi-millionaire, which does not tally with his income for the duration he has been in office

Sources said detectives have covertly looked at how money has been moving in and out of his account and believe he has a case to answer.

“In two of the cases, we are as good as done as their files are ready. We are doing final touches before we can pounce on them to answer to corruption charges,” a source familiar with investigation told the Star.

Of the seven governors, two are from Mot Kenya, another two from Luo Nyanza while the remaining three are from Coast, South Rift and North Eastern.

“In the past, we have had our efforts mainly focused on looting in the national government and parastatals. However, we are also putting special emphasis on plundering in the counties,” an EACC insider who declined to be named said.

Those targeted in the new wave of the crackdown also include county staff, spouses of the county executive, governors' close associates and key contractors.

In one of the counties, investigators say the governor has used one of his spouses as a conduit to receive money from the county as well used her to demand kickbacks from contractors.