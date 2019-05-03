Press freedom reels under new forms of censorship

Commercial interests, partisanship, social media and political ownership of news outlets are the greatest threat to media freedom in Kenya, players in the sector say.

It marks a departure from the era when raids, shutdown of media houses and even violence on journalists were common state practices to deal with 'offending' news outlets.

As the World Press Freedom Day is marked today, news consumers, rights activists, media trainers and practitioners point to soft censorship as the latest means used by entities to whip the media into compliance.

This is despite robust laws and regulations to protect and guarantee media independence and freedoms in Kenya.

Henry Maina from Article 19 said high commercialisation has seen public interest stories relegated from the limelight.

“Media houses are now looking at news products from a selling point of view, which is from advertisers' perspective. This is seen from how companies like Kenya Airways, Mumias and even Nakumat have been covered in the media as ones doing well only to crumble, instead of holding them to account,” Maina said.

“Calling sleaze on their books of account and general well-being is avoided because they are the biggest advertisers, and media outlets fear losing out on that business. Thus the tough questions are never asked on their performance.”

He said commercial interest has become the third determinant of the editorial content outside news value, where newsrooms use filters to only to please advertisers.

Article 19 works across the region in partnership with other national and regional organisations to safeguard freedom of expression and information.

CENTRALISED STATE ADVERTISING

Maina said official consolidation of government advertising through the Government Advertising Agency is a soft media repression strategy by the state, which media houses should reject if they want their freedom.

“GAA is a form of censorship. This has seen media houses say nothing even on issues that the government is wrong and lost completely for fear of losing out on advertising,” he said.

To navigate this challenge, he proposed that media houses come up with a public advertising law that will allow state agencies to advertise freely with whichever outlet they want.

To insulate themselves from commercial interests, he advised the media house to be creative and come up with more revenue sources and avoid overreliance on one avenue for the bulk of resources.

Kenya Human Rights Commission executive director George Kegoro said even though Kenyan media is aggressive, inquisitive and doing a better job compared than regional counterparts, it is still under state capture.

He said pressure from the state is twofold: as a regulator and as a business partner that dictates revenue flow. Kegoro also cited media ownership as some of the challenges standing in the way of a free media.

“There is a huge concentration of political power in media ownership. With this, the media has pressure exerted on them from the market, state and political owners,” Kegoro said.

UNDUE FINANCIAL PRESSURE

The executive director said many media houses are driving themselves into self-censorship, whereas others are facing soft censorship from states seen in stories they choose to cover and those they ignore.