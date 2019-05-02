Budget: Debt burden, Domestic violence in Diaspora, NLC kickbacks: Your breakfast briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The country’s education sector will have the biggest slice of the Sh2.76 trillion government expenditure budget for the 2019-20 financial year.
According to estimates tabled in the National Assembly by the leader of Majority Aden Duale on Tuesday, the government intends to spend over Sh411 billion on the sector, with Sh202.5 billion for primary and secondary education.
The breakdown shows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government commitment to both free secondary and primary education, allocating Sh59.4 and Sh13.4 billion to the two initiatives respectively. The amount includes students’ national health cover.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star. See stories https://bit.ly/2Lw67gL
61 per cent of your tax will go to debt repayment from July
Kenya’s annual debt obligation will in 2019-20 cross Sh1 trillion for the first time in history, exerting more pressure on the country’s fiscal plan.
According to the Budget Statement for 2019-20 presented to Parliament by the Leader of Majority Aden Duale on Tuesday, the country is expected to spend Sh1.1 trillion to repay loans, of which Sh366.4 billion will be interest.
The report shows the government will incur interest of Sh215.4 billion on domestic debt and a further Sh150.9 billion on external loans during the year.
Revealed: Hacker groups looting banks in Kenya
OnNet Services, a Poland based cyber security firm which foretold theft of Sh11 million at four Barclays Bank Auto Teller Machines (ATM) over the Easter holiday, has linked three local hacker communities to bank heists in Kenya.
The agency had on April 17 through a tweet warned that a hacker cartel going by the name SilentCards was targeting an institution during Easter festivities.
No increase in minimum wage on Labour Day
There will be no increment on the minimum wage this year.
During Labour Day celebrations today, Labour CS Ukur Yattani said public service performance and service delivery was not necessarily improved by increase in funds allocation.
He added that it requires a complete change of attitude and work culture among public servants.
Lover's hammer crushed my skull: Diaspora woman
Elizabeth Kogo, 37, counts herself lucky to be alive to tell her story of surviving a horrific hammer attack by her fiancé during her 29th birthday.
For her, January 23 each year has special significance in her life, as it is her birthday. And since childhood, it had become a tradition to mark it with pomp and style.
Forged letter gave NLC officials kickbacks - EACC
A forged document was sneaked into a land payout deal which duped officials of the highways authority and a firm millions of shillings in an elaborate scheme involving senior NLC officials.
The EACC says a letter purported to be from Tornado Carriers Limited okayed the release of a further Sh54.5 million which aimed at ensuring the National Land Commission officials get kickbacks.