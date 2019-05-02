Budget: Debt burden, Domestic violence in Diaspora, NLC kickbacks: Your breakfast briefing

Good morning,

The country’s education sector will have the biggest slice of the Sh2.76 trillion government expenditure budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

According to estimates tabled in the National Assembly by the leader of Majority Aden Duale on Tuesday, the government intends to spend over Sh411 billion on the sector, with Sh202.5 billion for primary and secondary education.

The breakdown shows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government commitment to both free secondary and primary education, allocating Sh59.4 and Sh13.4 billion to the two initiatives respectively. The amount includes students’ national health cover.

