No increase in minimum wage this Labour Day

There will be no increment on the minimum wage this year.

During Labour Day celebrations today, Labour CS Ukur Yattani said public service performance and service delivery was not necessarily improved by increase in funds allocation.

He added that it requires a complete change of attitude and work culture among public servants.

“In this respect, the government has introduced reform initiatives that nurture an integrated system of productivity improvement and work culture across government ministries and agencies with a view to ensuring efficient and effective service delivery to wananchi,” he said.

The CS was addressing politicians, unions, diuplomats, civil society groups and general public during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

“I appeal to the workers and employers to support government efforts in its noble pursuit of shaping the social-economic landscape of our nation," he said.

The CS said government will create one million new jobs in the manufacturing sector.

“This will raise the sector's contribution to GDP from the current 8.5 percent to 15 per cent,” he said.