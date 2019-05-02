Education poised for the biggest slice in the 2019-20 budget

The country’s education sector will have the biggest slice of the Sh2.76 trillion government expenditure budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

According to estimates tabled in the National Assembly by the leader of Majority Aden Duale on Tuesday, the government intends to spend over Sh411 billion on the sector, with Sh202.5 billion for primary and secondary education.

The breakdown shows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government commitment to both free secondary and primary education, allocating Sh59.4 and Sh13.4 billion to the two initiatives respectively. The amount includes students’ national health cover.

At least Sh2.4 billion is for the controversial digital literacy programme where the government was to give each pupil from class one a laptop.

The Department of University Education is allocated Sh104.3 billion, up from Sh103.2 billion indicated in the draft 2019 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) while a Sh91.4 billion estimate is proposed for the early learning programme.

The sector had requested for Sh473.7 billion, up from Sh442.3 billion allocated in the ongoing financial year.

The Jubilee government plans to spend Sh172 billion on infrastructure improvement across the 47 counties.

This is Sh14 billion less than the Sh186 billion requested by the state Department of Transport headed by James Macharia for the next financial year.