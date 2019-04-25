DCI probes PSs, Cop's new disguises, Oparanya staff uproar:Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The drive against the smuggling of high-end vehicles is becoming easier after the United Kingdom started sharing intelligence reports with Kenya.
Recently the Kenya Revenue Authority seized nine high-end vehicles that had been stolen from the UK following information sharing with the British High Commission.
The vehicles were seized at the port of Mombasa en route to Uganda.
PAC wants bigwigs probed over billions
A powerful parliamentary watchdog panel wants the anti-graft agency and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe billions of shillings uncounted for in government ministries.
The report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee is pushing for accounting officers in the ministries and departments involved to be held to account to “serve as a lesson to their colleagues.”
Cops disguised as church women shoot dead two gangsters
Police officers dressed as "women in religious garb from a night service" killed two gangsters who had been robbing pedestrians of valuables in Dandora early on Tuesday.
The two were members of a five-man gang based at Stage ya Maji where they waylaid and robbed worshipers from prayer vigils. They also robbed revellers. Three of them escaped.
Families of Ethiopian Airlines plane crash victim feuds over pay
Two families have differed over who should receive compensation for a relative killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10.
Both Juliah Mwashi's maternal family and that of her widower, Henry Macharia, want the money.
Some 157 people perished in the crash. Victims’ families are set to receive between Sh17 million and Sh25 million, depending on the victim's age, profession and position in society in accordance with the Monreal Convention standards.
Oparanya put on the spot over new posts for ex-MCAs
The Kakamega government has hired former MCAs in what is seen as Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s preparation for the 2022 polls.
Oparanya has declared his interest in the presidency. He is serving his second and final term as the county chief. The Constitution allows only two terms for the governorship.
Raffle to determine allocation of 'cheap' houses - official
Allocation of homes under the affordable housing programme will be based on a raffle, according to a senior official.
To participate, one must have registered in the housing portal known ay Boma Yangu, which by yesterday had 214,000 people.
Housing secretary Patrick Bucha said the portal is used to capture personal data including preferred house type, size, and location among other information.