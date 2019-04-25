Cops disguised as church women shoot dead two gangsters

Police officers dressed as "women in religious garb from a night service" killed two gangsters who had been robbing pedestrians of valuables in Dandora early on Tuesday.

The two were members of a five-man gang based at Stage ya Maji where they waylaid and robbed worshipers from prayer vigils. They also robbed revellers. Three of them escaped.

Undercover officers were easily spotted by the criminals. That is why the cops changed tack.

Kamukunji police commander Adamson Bungei said the officers decided to look like the potential targets. “They [gangsters] selected who to attack very well and our officers realised they won’t get them since easily disappeared after they saw the police,” Bungei said yesterday.

“Our officers were actually ambushed and ordered to drop everything. Two of the gangsters drew pistols but they were shot dead before firing at the cops in the 5am incident. Three others escaped on foot."

Four people had reported [at 4am] to Dandora Police Station that they had been robbed and maimed at the same place. Many more chose to suffer silently.

Each of the gangsters was armed with a homemade pistol. One of the weapons was found 10 metres from the scene.

