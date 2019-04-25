Raffle to determine allocation of 'cheap' houses - official

• As of yesterday, more than 214,000 Kenyans had registered in the portal dubbed Boma Yangu.
• At least 9,000 Kenyans have brought in more than 14,000 acres of land for the construction of 500,000 affordable houses.
Allocation of homes under the affordable housing programme will be based on a raffle, according to a senior official.
To participate, one must have registered in the housing portal known ay Boma Yangu, which by yesterday had 214,000 people.
Housing secretary Patrick Bucha said the portal is used to capture personal data including preferred house type, size, and location among other information.
“There is no other way, the demand is bigger than the supply and we have to use a lottery process which is the fair most way,” Bucha said.
The portal will soon be linked to KRA, e-citizen and relevant personal information portals which will be used in the allocation criteria.
Speaking at a developers and contractors forum by Shelter Afrique, Bucha said 9,000 Kenyans have brought in more than 14,000 acres of land for the construction of 500,000 affordable houses.
This is besides the 100 international investors who have shown interest in participating in the project.
Bucha said the investors have pledged more than 2.7 trillion which was the estimated amount needed under Vision 2030 to construct one million houses.
Efforts by the government to collect funds from working Kenyans and employers inform of a 1.5 per cent housing levy have continuously faced frustration from the courts.
The levy which has since been suspended by the courts seeks to raise Sh57 billion a year from 2.5 million salaried Kenyans.
Bucha said delays in determination of the case will slow in the project's implementation.
“Either way, the case is determined, we have a plan B and the project will go on.” he said
Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, in a speech read by Bucha said over 20 MoUs have been signed by county governments in efforts to realise the program.
Each county government, under phase two of the project, is expected to set aside land for the construction of at least 2,000 houses.
“As agreed in the MoU, county governments will provide land while national government will provide the infrastructure through the Kenya Urban Support Programme,” Hinga said.
The flagship project for Nairobi County will see at least 1,370 houses constructed in Park Road, Starehe, and Shauri Moyo, with some spreading to Mavoko.
Hinga said that at least the first 288 units in the first phase located in Park Road will be completed by November this year.
Additionally, the ministry has identified several sites for slum upgrading and improvement of informal settlements which include Kibera, Marigu-ini and Kiambiu.
Among the 500,000 houses to be constructed in the Big four Project, at least 100,000 will be set aside to those in the informal sector and living in the slums.
The houses fall under the social housing plan which will entirely be financed by the government.