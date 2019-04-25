Raffle to determine allocation of 'cheap' houses - official

Allocation of homes under the affordable housing programme will be based on a raffle, according to a senior official.

To participate, one must have registered in the housing portal known ay Boma Yangu, which by yesterday had 214,000 people.

Housing secretary Patrick Bucha said the portal is used to capture personal data including preferred house type, size, and location among other information.

“There is no other way, the demand is bigger than the supply and we have to use a lottery process which is the fair most way,” Bucha said.

The portal will soon be linked to KRA, e-citizen and relevant personal information portals which will be used in the allocation criteria.

Speaking at a developers and contractors forum by Shelter Afrique, Bucha said 9,000 Kenyans have brought in more than 14,000 acres of land for the construction of 500,000 affordable houses.