Ruto's tough options, Museveni car found in Gilgil, Cops bust 'private parts' harvesting ring: Your Breakfast Briefing

A vehicle believed to have been stolen from Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has been recovered near Naivasha after five months of search by the police.
The dark blue Toyota Kluger was recovered on Thursday night at the Gilgil weighbridge. Two men found in the vehicle escaped on foot after officers from the Flying Squad, who trailed them from Murang’a, pulled them over.
Ruto's tough options as 2022 beckons
Deputy President William Ruto is walking a political tightrope with limited options in what has complicated his 2022 game plan to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Seen as a ‘common enemy’ in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession battle, Ruto’s aggressive onslaught against the anti-graft fight and his perceived open rebellion against his boss could have ganged up to dwindle his State House hopes.
Police hunt culprits harvesting private parts for rituals
Your beer supply is safe for the rest of the year as EABL says it has enough grain stock to sustain production.
This means the long drawn drought beer-lovers will still find their favourite brands at their locals throughout the year.
The beer maker said at a press conference that despite the ongoing dry weather, the firm’s production was safe for the next nine months.
Prison tales sheds light on grim life of inmates
Enter a prison and brace yourself for the harsh experience of inmates imprisoned in colonial times.
Not much has changed since the 1900s in terms of facilities and, many say, in treatment.
Still, some inmates have left prison reformed and better skilled to earn a living on the outside. One man writes uplifting children's books and is looking for a publisher.
44 teachers exit service each day — TSC
About 44 teachers retire, die or resign each day, according to the Teachers Service Commission.
Data from the commission indicate that it lost 8,018 teachers in six months between June 2018 and January 2019— about six months. This means it lost an average of about 1,336 teachers each month.
66% not registered for Huduma Namba — survey
Only 34 per cent of Kenyans have registered for a Huduma Namba, an Ipsos survey indicates.
That means 64 per cent still haven't registered since the 45-day listing started on April 2, ending on May 15.
Eastern recorded the highest registration at 42 per cent followed by Western and Central regions, which tied at 38 per cent.