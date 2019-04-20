Ruto's tough options, Museveni car found in Gilgil, Cops bust 'private parts' harvesting ring: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

A vehicle believed to have been stolen from Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has been recovered near Naivasha after five months of search by the police.

The dark blue Toyota Kluger was recovered on Thursday night at the Gilgil weighbridge. Two men found in the vehicle escaped on foot after officers from the Flying Squad, who trailed them from Murang’a, pulled them over.

