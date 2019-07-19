NYS boss rushed to hospital after cup of tea

NYS was hit by two major scandals that cost the country billions of shillings.

The NYS is a paramilitary training institution that has been at the forefront of President Uhuru Kenyatta's plan to combat high youth unemployment.

Enrolment is voluntary and youths receive a stipend while receiving technical training and working on government projects.

With a budget soaring to Sh250 billion a year at one point, the NYS has been plagued by Kenya's endemic corruption. The first scandal broke in 2015 after the theft of Sh7 billion through inflated pricing and fictitious payments.

The latest scandal — brought to light by suppliers who had not been paid — appears to show how families and friends of powerful politicians ended up receiving millions of shillings in questionable payments.

Former PS Lilian Omollo and former NYS director Richard Ndubai are among those on trial for the loss of Sh465 million, though the total loss was initially placed at Sh9 billion in the second scandal that hit the service last year.

On Thursday Sakwa said although it has been tough trying to reform the institution, she is determined to change the way things are done and eliminate corruption.

“Since I came to NYS, we looked at the operations of the National Youth Service in terms of allocation of money, especially budget food and rations.

"We saw that the best thing is to decentralise all the money to the units. I have 22 units across the board, they get their budgets from us centrally,” she told the Star in an interview in her office, a day after she was rushed to a city hospital over what was initially suspected to be food poisoning.

She revealed that decentralisation of funds to the institution’s units across the country is one of the reforms that have already been achieved since she took over a year ago.

Sakwa explained the allocations of funds to the units depending on the population in each unit.

“We look at the numbers of servicemen and women per unit and allocate the money depending on the population per unit. For instance, NYS Gilgil which has 14,000 servicemen and women, gets more money of about Sh400 million for food and rations,” she said.

She added that smaller units like Bura, Tana River, Lambwe, and Imbalambala, some of which have as few as 2,000 servicemen and women, receive smaller budgets of about Sh4 million.

NYS has 56,000 servicemen and women countrywide and 10,000 newly recruited cadets who are undergoing training in Gilgil.