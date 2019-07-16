MPs want to get rid of 47 Woman Reps

But women lawmakers are already up in arms.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo asked, “How do we create a sunset clause for what is not existing?”

“There is no one third. If we had achieved this, I would have supported the bid to remove the Woman MP seat.”

The seat was not to be permanent but a platform for women to train, learn politics, and for the public to see that women have potential.

Odhiambo said any attempt to change the scenario is premature, as this was the reason the sunset clause was dropped from the Naivasha Accord.

“The few women who came to Parliament through affirmative action have vied for seats and won. This is an indication that women have learned and are now bidding for posts on their own,” she said.

Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, who is also a member of CIOC, equally opposed the proposal, saying the bill should instead restrict woman reps to serving two terms.

“We know it's not easy for women to win an election in the current electoral setup. I will, therefore, push for the bill to be published with provisions for two-term limits,” she told the Star.

Proposals to do away with the Woman MP seat have been floated before.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria recommended the same in his memorandum to the Building Bridges Taskforce.

Third Way Alliance Punguza Mzigo referendum is also pushing to abolish the seat.

Last week, the Star exclusively reported that CIOC has published a separate bill that if enacted would compel political parties to nominate for elections at least a third of women before the polls.

According to Kioni, the Representation of Special Interest Groups Bill, 2019 would ensure there is movement to achieve gender equity.

The bill posits that political parties would have to ensure that at least a third of its candidates for parliamentary and county assembly elections are of either gender.

The amendments would also make it mandatory that at least five per cent of the nominees are persons living with disability.

The proposed law bars the IEBC from accepting lists of candidates from political parties that do not meet the gender rule.

The new bill proposes to amend several laws including the Political Parties Act, the Persons with Disability Act, the National Gender and Equality Commission Act, the Election Campaign Financing Act and the Election Offences Act.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati is expected before the committee on Wednesday to give his views on the law seeking to achieve gender balance through the ballot.

As Parliament has for four times failed to enact the two-thirds gender bill, this begs the question of how Kioni would navigate the hurdle with his proposal to scrap the woman MP seats.