Scrap Women Rep and nominated MCA jobs, says MP Kuria

The seats of woman representative and nominated MCA will be scrapped if Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has his way.

Kuria, who on Friday addressed the Building Bridges Initiatives task force at the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology, said the seats served no purpose. Theirs is double representation as what they do is done by elected MPs and MCAs.

“I am an elected member of Parliament yet I hear there are four nominated MCAs in my ward. I only know one of them. If I do not know them you do not expect the common mwananchi to know the nominated members yet there is an elected person to represent the people. We need to scrap the nominated seats and also for women representative,” Kuria told the team headed by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

He, at the same time, proposed the expansion of the Executive to include the prime minister and two deputy prime ministers. They, alongside the President and his deputy, should be elected.

He said there should be a seat for the leader of the opposition with a shadow cabinet paid by the exchequer.

He said changes in the Constitution needed not to be subjected to a referendum as Parliament has the capacity to effect the changes.

“Right now we are implementing the Big Four Agenda. We cannot have a referendum at the same time and this thing of changing the Constitution to suit some people must end.”