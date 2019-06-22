Close

GOVERNANCE

Scrap Women Rep and nominated MCA jobs, says MP Kuria

In Summary

•The seats serve no purpose as the jobs are done by elected leaders

•Kuria's other proposal is the expansion of the Executive to include the prime minister and two deputy prime ministers

by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
News
22 June 2019 - 05:00
Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria giving his views during the building bridges initiative forum held in Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology in Kiambu town on Friday
Building bridgesInitiative Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria giving his views during the building bridges initiative forum held in Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology in Kiambu town on Friday
Image: Stanley Njenga

The seats of woman representative and nominated MCA will be scrapped if Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has his way.

Kuria, who on Friday addressed the Building Bridges Initiatives task force at the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology, said the seats served no purpose. Theirs is double representation as what they do is done by elected MPs and MCAs.

“I am an elected member of Parliament yet I hear there are four nominated MCAs in my ward. I only know one of them. If I do not know them you do not expect the common mwananchi to know the nominated members yet there is an elected person to represent the people. We need to scrap the nominated seats and also for women representative,” Kuria told the team headed by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

 

He, at the same time, proposed the expansion of the Executive to include the prime minister and two deputy prime ministers. They, alongside the President and his deputy, should be elected.

He said there should be a seat for the leader of the opposition with a shadow cabinet paid by the exchequer.

He said changes in the Constitution needed not to be subjected to a referendum as Parliament has the capacity to effect the changes.

“Right now we are implementing the Big Four Agenda. We cannot have a referendum at the same time and this thing of changing the Constitution to suit some people must end.”

Shollei criticised over bill to scrap woman rep seat

Several woman representatives have faulted their Uasin Gishu counterpart Gladys Shollei for proposing the scrapping of the seat.In her ...
News
11 months ago

MPs Jude Njomo, Paul Koinange, Ng'ang'a King'ara also gave their views. 

Some residents said they have not seen the fruits of devolution and complained of over-representation.

“We fought for the independence of this country yet we do not see its fruits and we made a constitution that will reach people on the ground yet we are complaining day and night,” Mau Mau war veteran Gitu Wa Kahengeri said.

 

The Rev Peter Munga of the Kikuyu Council of Elders said youths are jobless yet devolution had catered for them.

Charles Mbugua complained that corruption had been devolved to counties and nothing was being done about it. He urged leaders to do their work and arrest looters of public funds.

Journalist Ng'ang'a Thairu said youths are yet to benefit from the 30%  government tender allocation as per constitutional requirement.

The tenders only benefit friends and families of influential individuals, he said.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
News
22 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenya elected to chair Somalia anti-piracy group
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Trump 'approved Iran strikes but pulled back'
    23h ago World

  5. Your Friday Breakfast Briefing
    1d ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos