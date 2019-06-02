Kenya bows out of Paris 7s

Kenya bowed out of the Paris sevens at the quarterfinal stage after losing 26-14 to USA in an entertaining match.

Shujaa dominated the opening exchanges and led through a well worked try by Johnstone Olindi.

Olindi kicked over the conversion for a 7-0 lead . USA regrouped and Steve Tomasin levelled mattes for USA with an unconverted try and a 7-5 lead in favour of Kenya.

Jeffrey Oluoch then showed the American defence a clean pair of heels before offloading the ball to Nelson Oyoo to touch down and Olindi converted for a 14-5 score at the break.

On resumption USA came out firing on all cylinders and Kevon Williams crossed the whitewash with playmaker Madison Hughes slotting the conversion to narrow the gap to 14-12 .

Matai Leuta then added the USA third try with Hughes adding the extra two points for a 19-14 lead with Hughes sealing the victory for the USA with a try and conversionKenya next match will be against hosts France at 3:39pm.