Kariuki and Kimeu qualify alongside Wanjau for Pro-Am

Home player Gathuri Wanjau became the third overall winner of this year’s KCB ‘Road to the Masters’ following brilliant displays at the Par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap 17, Wanjau fired 41 Stableford points made up of 20 in the first nine and 21 on the second nine.

He had his campaign effectively sewn up when he beat men’s winner Moses Mburu (also playing off 17) on count-back to lead six Thika qualifiers to the Pro-Am of the 3rd KCB Karen Masters which will be celebrating it’s the second year in the prestigious Sunshine Tour this year. Mburu shot 23 in the front nine and an inferior 18 in the back nine to lose the overall prize to his club-mate Wanjau.

Other qualifiers from the club joining the overall and men’s winners are lady winner Ann Kariuki (handicap 29), guest winner Irene Kimeu (Railway Club), staff winner Martin Kiambi (Ruiru Sports Club) and indeed a wildcard slot awarded to the club’s top junior. The last two wildcard winners Jolly Esmail (Sigona) and Abubakar Bajaber (Nyali) were picked from a lucky dip of scorecards. The men’s runner up prize went to handicap 19, J. Muracia on 38 points.

Lady winner Kariuki shot 20 in the front nine and 17 in the back nine to prevail on a total of 37points. The ladies runner up was Winnie Mugo on 35. Guest winner Kimeu playing off handicap 29 shot a Stableford total of 39. The guest runner up was handicap 22 John Githunguri with similar scores of 19 on both nines.

Martin Kiambi playing off handicap 18, clinched the staff top prize on 39 while staff runner up was Allan Kirui with 38. First and second nine winners were Munge Karoki and SP Gachanja both with 21 points. Best effort prize better is known as “Piga Mingi’ went to handicap 24 Harris Maina who managed 17 points.