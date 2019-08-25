Gor Mahia book place in the first round of the CAF Champions League

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have booked a place in the first round of the CAF Champions League after thumping Aigle Noir of Burundi 5-1 at the Moi Stadium Kasarani.

The two sides had settled for a barren draw in the first leg of the preliminary round played at the Stade Prince Louis in Bujumbura a fortnight ago but Gor made good use of home advantage to inch closer to the elusive group stages.

Gor mounted an early search for an opener through Nicholas Kipkirui who dazzled through his markers barely a minute after start but his final shot was parred away by a fully stretching Aime Ndizeye.

Boniface Omondi should have broken the deadlock a minute later after intercepting Ndizeye's clearance but the dimunitive winger elected to unsuccessfully dribble past two defenders rather than driving the ball to the empty net.

Their search paid off as Kipkirui opened the scores in eighth minute from Kenneth Muguna's cross and the would double scores in the 16th minute heading in Lawrence Juma's cross.

Noir's Kennedy Seburiba was the first player to be cautioned where the burly forward went into the book in the 21st minute for a dangerous tackle on Robert Mapigano.

In a bid to seal the leaking rear Noir coach made a tactical substitution in the 29th minute withdrawing his one of his centre forward Akonkwa Akimana for the defence minded Akimana for Keita Seidou.

Kipkirui bagged his hatrick in 37th minute capitalizing on a poor clearance in the box to tap the ball into an empt net.

Tanzanian national Dickson Ambundo opened his scoring account since joining from Alliance FC netting the fourth goal in the 66th minute after Omondi had picked him with a pin point cross.Moments after assisting the fourth goal, Omondi plundered home the fifth one with Ambundo who later paved way for Shafik Batambuze turning the provider.

Benjamin Gasongo scored a consolation for the visitors in the 77th minute following a miscommunication by Gor's defence.Gor will meet the winner between USM Alger of Algeria and Niger's AS SONIDEP.The Algerian side won the first leg 2-1 in Niamey and will host the return leg later in the evening.