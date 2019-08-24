Zamara rally from behind to stun Harleys in Left Foot

by STAR REPORTER
Football
24 August 2019 - 00:00
Zamara Kenya came from a goal down to sink Harleys Limited 2-1 in a Division Four match of the Left Foot league.

Kennedy Musau had given Harleys a deserved lead in the first half before second-half goals from Gibson Moriora and Christopher Wanjala turned the game in favour of Zamara Kenya.

In other matches from the same category, Seacom hammered South C Academy 8-0, SportPesa won 2-1 against Total Kenya, Senti Milan lost 2-0 to Nation Media Group and Eco Bank won 1-0 against Creative Innovations.

In Division One, West Ham United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against GreenZone Property, Dayliff won 1-0 against Strath, Rapid Rebels won 2-0 against Consolidated Bank while Madaraka United snatched a late 1-0 win over ICJ Kenya.

Astral Aviation produced another comeback to beat All Saints Cathedral 3-1 in a Division Two match, Hurlingham lost 2-1 to Disciples,

Liaison Group beat Safaricom Limited 2-0 and Nyayo Kingdom Champions managed a 1-1 draw against Ping Limited.

In Division Five, Extreme Clean thrashed South C 6-1 while Syk Rangers won 1-0 against Insia Imports.

In the Mombasa league, Bamburi Cement roared to a 6-1 win over Total Kenya, Aga Khan Hospital beat Vivo Energy 1-0, Nation Media Group won 4-0 against Cube Movers, Mombasa Hamlets won 4-1 against Fayaz while Kuzemoto picked a memorable 7-0 win over Grain Bulk Limited.

