Western Stima sign second Chapa Dimba star

by Francis Wadegu
Football
23 August 2019 - 00:00
A path to a professional football career has been opened up for Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom all-star player Benson Ochieng after Kenyan Premier League team Western Stima FC snapped him up ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Ochieng, who scored the winner for Manyatta United in the national final against Al-Ahly last season, has signed a two-year deal with the club.

He becomes the second Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom player to be signed by Stima, after his teammate Ibrahim Ochieng.

“We have already featured Benson in some of our pre-season games and going by his style of play, you can think he is already a seasoned KPL player. He is very disciplined, eager and quick to learn. I look to slowly continue involving him in the team’s games as he is still a young player. Just like his fellow playmate Ibrahim, I believe he will go far,” said Stima head coach Salim Babu.

Both players were part of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom all-star team that attended a training program in Spain organised by Safaricom in partnership with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and La Liga.

Elsewhere, Austin Wahongo, another Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom star who played for Manyatta United player has been signed up by National Super League side Coast Stima FC as they prepare to wage a spirited battle to join the top flight.

