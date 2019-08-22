Salah dismisses claims he could leave Liverpool

Mohamed Salah insists he is happy at Liverpool despite Gary Neville suggesting he could leave Anfield in 12 months’ time.

The Reds superstar has won the Premier League golden boot two years in-a-row since moving from Roma in 2017.

Salah won the Champions League with Jurgen Klopp’s side last campaign and is not thinking of leaving any time soon.

Salah told CNN: “I’m happy at Liverpool. I’m happy in the city — I love the fans and they love me. I’m happy at the club.”

Neville had claimed: “Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. He [Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. He will [leave], I can absolutely guarantee it. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it.”

Salah started all three of Liverpool’s wins last week as the Reds beat Norwich 4-1, Chelsea on penalties in the Super Cup and Southampton 2-1 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Klopp has cast fresh doubt on his Liverpool future by claiming he could retire when his contract ends at Anfield.

The German has delayed talks on signing a new contract, while insisting he would never walk away from the club.

The 52-year-old has three years remaining on his current deal which would take his time at the club to seven years, the same period he managed at his previous two clubs Mainz and Dortmund. The Reds boss received the coach of the season award from German media outlet Sport Bild this week.

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, a jovial Klopp said: “I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen. Maybe I’ll retire.”

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised.

Klopp was asked if he could take charge of the national team, Bayern Munich, Liverpool or BVB Dortmund after 2022.

He replied: “In the order I would like to do it. First national team, then Bayern, then back to BVB and then Liverpool for life. I have no idea, I really do not know that.”

Klopp finally enjoyed success in Europe at the end of last season as he led Liverpool to Champions League glory against Tottenham. He followed up by guiding Liverpool to a win on penalties over Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup last week.