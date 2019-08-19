Ramsey delighted after Juve bow in friendly win over Triestina

Aaron Ramsey has outlined his immense pride after finally pulling on the black and white of Juventus and making his debut for the Italian giants.

The Welshman was given his first run out since joining the club following the expiration of his Arsenal contract in the summer.

Despite being raring to go, Ramsey was forced to wait for his first outing after arriving in Turin with lingering injury concerns.

With 20 minutes left to play in the fixture, Ramsey came on as a substitute to make his maiden appearance by replacing Federico Bernardeschi.

“I feel good, yeah. I have had a good rehab so hopefully now I can stay fit and healthy and help the team as much as I can,” Ramsey said the final whistle.

“I am really excited to be a part of it (Italian football) and experience the Italian league. We start now on Saturday, so I am looking forward to that and playing my first competitive match. I am really looking forward to it.”