Iwobi ready to be the man at Everton after £30m move

• Nigerian desperate to realise his full potential after joining the Toffees.

• Iwobi says manager Silva has vowed to ‘take care’ of him on Merseyside

Nigeria's Alex Iwobi celebrates with his medal after winning the Africa Cup of Nations bronze match
Alex Iwobi is determined to make a name for himself after completing a £30m move from Arsenal to Everton on transfer deadline day.

The winger became Marco Silva’s seventh signing of the summer, joining Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jonas Lossl and Djibril Sidibe at Goodison Park

The Nigeria international broke onto the scene in 2015, going on to score 15 goals in  149 senior appearances for Arsenal, and he has expressed his burning desire to ‘create history’ with the Toffees.

“I spoke to the manager and Marcel (Brands) and they almost lured me in,” Iwobi told Everton TV. “The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.”

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

“It is exciting times for Everton. I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in — some great talent,” he continued.

“It is not just me. There were quality players here before (the summer) and they are still here. The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.”

“Hopefully he can do the same for not just me but Moise Kean and a few others who came in, too.”

