Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom extends LaLiga and FKF partnership for Season 3

Safaricom announced an extended partnership with LaLiga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish League and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the third season of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament.

This year’s tournament will also feature coaching clinics to be conducted in partnership with LaLiga as part of efforts to upskill local football coaches as well.

“We are grateful for a chance to once again partner with Safaricom and LaLiga to give young, aspiring footballers a chance to display their talent and we hope to discover more players to join the national teams and local premier league clubs” said Nick Mwendwa, Football Kenya Federation President.

The registration process of the tournament will close on 6th September after which grassroots games will kick off. Registration forms are available via the tournament’s website (www.chapadimba.safaricom.co.ke/), Safaricom shops and FKF offices countrywide.

Just like the concluded second season, La Liga and FKF scouts will select 16 girls and 16 boys to form an all-star team who will attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendly matches against top LaLiga youth sides.