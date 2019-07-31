KHU in the dark over Olympic qualifiers travel dates

National hockey teams (both men and women) trip to South Africa for the Olympic qualifiers hangs in the balance as the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) awaits on the government’s response in regard to facilitation.

KHU chairman Nashon Randiek admitted that he is in the dark in as far as their travel plans are concerned less than two weeks before the event scheduled for August 12-18 in Stellenbosch.

“Negotiations with the Ministry of Sports are ongoing but it is a worry to the teams because leaving late will have side effects in as far as adjustments to the climatic conditions and mental strength are concerned, said Randiek. The KHU boss said it is his wish that the teams depart by August 5 and hopes everything will be sorted by then.

“The truth is we are having discussions with the Sports Ministry in as far as funding the trip is concerned. I was there on Monday and yesterday to try and get everything over the line but I can assure you I have no knowledge with regards to the exact date we shall be travelling. The ministry is dealing with this issue and we have to remain patient.”

“The earlier the better. Although I am in the dark over the trip, I am optimistic that we shall overcome all this. We are under pressure not only from within but also from the host nation who have been contacting us to enquire when will arrive. It is difficult to answer them until everything has been sorted.”

This year’s Olympic qualifiers will be the 4th edition of the African qualification tournament. The winner of the tournament will represent the continent in next year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo.