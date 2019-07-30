Close

Eden Hazard dilemma

Hazard allegedly turned up for Real’s pre-season tour overweight

Hazard will have to bear much of the brunt of the attacking burden at the Bernabeu this season.

In Summary

• Sources have said that the player was seven kilos overweight in Montreal

• Perez has distanced himself from the transfer and has ‘no confidence’ in Hazard

by MADRID
Football
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard (50) in recent action against Bayern Munich
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard (50) in recent action against Bayern Munich
Image: REUTERS

Eden Hazard reportedly arrived at Real Madrid’s pre-season tour in Montreal seven kilos overweight.

It has been far from smooth sailing for Bernabeu boss Zinedine Zidane this summer, with his signings failing to impress, Gareth Bale still on the books and the small matter of a 7-3 defeat by city rivals Atletico.

But another troubling issue which has seemingly arisen, a problem Zidane presumably thought he would not have to deal with, is Hazard’s weight.

 

According to Sport, the Belgian reported for duty on the club’s pre-season tour of North America several kilos overweight.

It has caused friction at the club and president Florentino Perez, who hailed Hazard as the player to solve all of Real Madrid’s problems during his unveiling, has distanced himself from playing a part in his acquisition.

Instead, it is reported, sources have said Perez now has no confidence in Hazard and signed him only at the request of Zidane.

Hazard, who smashed the club’s transfer record after sealing a £150million move earlier this summer, will have to bear much of the brunt of the attacking burden at the Bernabeu this season.

With Bale’s future still in limbo and Marco Asensio set to be sidelined all season after rupturing his ACL, Zidane needs Hazard to fire if Los Blancos are to make the marked improvement needed this term. Boss Zinedine Zidane now has another problem to contend with amid a difficult summer

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MADRID
Football
30 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Real set to keep Rodriguez after Asensio’s injury
    1d ago Football

  2. Benitez put money before my club, claims Ashley
    1d ago Football

  3. Battle of Stars end even in first leg of CHAN qualifier
    21h ago Football

  4. Kenya assured of slot in NBA Africa League
    21h ago Basketball

  5. Should Kane be part of a campaign to encourage betting in ...
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos