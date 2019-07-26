Manyatta’s Chapa Dimba star joins Western Stima

Ibrahim Ochieng Owino, one of the shining stars of the second season of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom has signed a three-year contract with Kenyan Premier League side Western Stima.

The 20-year-old fast-rising midfielder nicknamed ‘Beo’, officially signed for Stima on July 13 and has so far featured in the team’s friendly matches against Kisumu Hot Stars and St. Anthony. He is in line to make his KPL debut on August 31 against Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi.

“We are glad to welcome Ibrahim to the team. His style of play is quite unique and that is why we tapped into it to better our chances in the league. He is at a place where he is able to learn and even grow into a future captain of the national team if he continues on his current tangent,” said Western Stima head coach Salim Babu.

The former Manyatta attacking midfielder shone throughout the tournament and was among the selected few who got a chance to attend a mentorship and training session in Spain organised by Safaricom.

After getting back into the country he signed a pre-contract with Western Stima, before playing an instrumental role in securing his Manyatta team the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom trophy.

Ibrahim also bagged the Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) in the regional finals after assisting his team to retain the title.

“I am humbled by how far I have come, thanks to Chapa Dimba na Safaricom. During the tournament, I got exposure and a platform to showcase my talent. As I embark on this new journey, I look forward to nurturing and sharpening my skills even further under Salim Babu’s tutelage and that of the entire bench,” said Ochieng.