Delight must win four home matches to survive chop

Western Delight will have to win at least four home games if they are to survive in the women’s Premier League.

A concerned coach Donald Liru said their two-weekend losses in Nairobi derailed their progress but they are now eyeing results in their home games to stay afloat.

He cited the absence of centre Faith Ogalo as their biggest impediment. “Ogalo is now available after returning from Egypt with the national taekwondo team,” he said.

Delight went down 71-40 to University of Nairobi and 70-40 to Tangit Sparks a day later at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium. “Dynamites ambushed us with speed and were all over. But against Sparks, we changed the tide before losing direction in the last half,” he observed. Liru, who is the headmaster of Kabkara Secondary School, said he has ten games left to play with seven of them at their Kakamega Police Canteen court. “Out of the ten games left, we have seven at home, two in Nairobi and one in Mombasa. If we win four of our home matches, we will survive.” Liru said.

The tactician said he wants to start off with wins against Eagle Wings and Storms in Kakamega this weekend. “We want to start by beating Eagle Wings and Storms at the Police Canteen this weekend. Then we will wait for Nairobi University, Kenyatta University and Nazarene University teams,” he noted.

Delights only win has been a home fixture against United States International University (USIU) but Liru believes they should have had more.