Rehan back in the groove as Yuvraj, Hakada triumph

Imran Hakada cleared the ground with all his opponents as the sixth round of the KCB national autocross championship came to an end at the Solai race track over the weekend.

Hakada, who drove in two classes won the 2WD Turbo Class in the event’s fastest overall total of 9.32.555, beating his Izmir Racing teammate Shalien Mughal to second as defending champion Kunal Patel completed the podium dash. Hakada, a former 2WD Turbo champion, came second in the Open Class behind Kirit Rajut.

Rehan Shah, who has skipped quite a number of race meetings due to pressing commitments, clocked a cumulative total time of 9.44.449 minutes to win the 4WD Turbo class. Rehan beat defending champion Sahib Omar to achieve the feat.

Yuvraj Rajput extended his lead in the Bambino log, beating Illiyun Mughal and Taevi Soni in another scintillating podium dash. He savoured back-to-back wins with victory in the fifth race at Jamhuri Park.

Wayne Fernandez was for the umpteenth time a lone ranger in the quad class, winning in a time of 10.57.010 minutes and so was Tsorav Soni in 12.45.402.

The Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club-organised event marked the start of the second half of the 10-leg series at their Solai Clubhouse. Solai hosted the prize-giving of KCB KNRC1 Nakuru Rally earlier in the year.