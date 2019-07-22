KCB win the Kakamega Sevens tourney

Close

by BY WILLIAM NJUGUNA
Football
22 July 2019 - 05:00
KCB beat Homeboyz 21-12 to win the inaugural Kakamega Sevens at the bullring .

In a hotly contested encounter, the bankers took the lead with international Vincent Onyala going over the whitewash with Johnstone Olindi converting for a 7-0 lead. Olindi was then sent to the sin-bin for a tip tackle. Homeboyz took advantage with Collins Shikoli showing the defence a clean pair of heels to touch down.

Brian Juma converted the try to level the match at 7-7 at the interval. On resumption, the bankers came out firing on all cylinders with two quick tries by Olindi and Isaac Njoroge with the former converting both for a 21-7.

Homeboyz scored a late consolation try with Brian Juma crossing the whitewash to close out the scoring. Mwamba won the bronze medal match beating Nakuru 24-0. Strathmore beat Nondies 21-19 to finish fifth as Menengai Oilers beat Mean machine 17-5 to win the challenge trophy.

